The Boston Red Sox (31-30) visit the Cleveland Guardians (27-33) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (1-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.20 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-2, 3.48 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians' Bibee (1-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.119 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Bibee will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox are sending Crawford (1-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .203 batting average against him.

Crawford is trying to record his third start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Kutter Crawford vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.348) and ranks last in home runs hit (35) in all of MLB. They have a collective .232 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 466 total hits and 29th in MLB play scoring 216 runs.

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Crawford has thrown four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out three.

