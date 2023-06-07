The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick has a walk while batting .167.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Marisnick has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings