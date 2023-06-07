The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .186 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Zunino has picked up a hit in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Zunino has driven home a run in seven games this season (18.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in nine of 37 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 19 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings