Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .243 with two doubles and three walks in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kutter Crawford) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
- In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.5%).
- In 58 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In eight games this season (13.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (28.1%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.48 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.