Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .404 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .350.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 60 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Kwan has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 51.7% of his games this season (31 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (65.6%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (37.5%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (46.9%)
|1 (3.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.1%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw three innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .203 against him.
