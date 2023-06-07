Wednesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (29-32) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (26-33) at 6:05 PM ET (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the mound, while Reese Olson (0-1) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Tigers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have compiled a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (39.2%) in those contests.

This year, Detroit has won one of five games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (210 total).

The Tigers have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule