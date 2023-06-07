The Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers will meet on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET, with Nicholas Castellanos and Zach McKinstry among those expected to produce at the plate.

Tigers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .343 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 210 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.253 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Zac Gallen 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Tommy Henry 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider

