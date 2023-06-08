Amed Rosario -- 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Matt Dermody on the hill, on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody

Matt Dermody TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .233 with nine doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (20.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 54 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (22.2%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 27 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings