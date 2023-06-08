Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Amed Rosario -- 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Matt Dermody on the hill, on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .233 with nine doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (20.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 54 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (22.2%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dermody makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 32-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
