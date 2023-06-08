Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Matt Dermody and the Boston Red SoxJune 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody

Matt Dermody TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .121 with two doubles and two walks.

This year, Gallagher has recorded at least one hit in six of 23 games (26.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 23 games this year.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .059 AVG .063 .111 OBP .167 .059 SLG .125 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings