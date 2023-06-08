After hitting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Matt Dermody) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody

Matt Dermody TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .204 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Arias has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (11.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 36 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 19 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings