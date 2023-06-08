Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Matt Dermody) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .204 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Arias has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (11.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 36 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (21.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Dermody starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 32-year-old left-hander.
