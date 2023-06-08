Thursday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (31-31) versus the Cleveland Guardians (28-33) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 8.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (1-1) against the Red Sox and Matt Dermody.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have five wins against the spread in their last six chances.

This season, the Guardians have won 16 out of the 31 games, or 51.6%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 6-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 221 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule