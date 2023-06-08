Guardians vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (31-31) versus the Cleveland Guardians (28-33) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 8.
The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (1-1) against the Red Sox and Matt Dermody.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and won both contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians have five wins against the spread in their last six chances.
- This season, the Guardians have won 16 out of the 31 games, or 51.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has a record of 6-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 221 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|@ Twins
|L 1-0
|Aaron Civale vs Bailey Ober
|June 3
|@ Twins
|W 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|June 4
|@ Twins
|W 2-1
|Triston McKenzie vs Joe Ryan
|June 6
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Shane Bieber vs James Paxton
|June 7
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Kutter Crawford
|June 8
|Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Matt Dermody
|June 9
|Astros
|-
|Logan Allen vs Cristian Javier
|June 10
|Astros
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs J.P. France
|June 11
|Astros
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak
|June 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove
|June 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
