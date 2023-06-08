Aaron Civale and Matt Dermody will start for their respective teams when the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox face off on Thursday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 35 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.349).

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (221 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.260).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Civale (1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Civale will try to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Twins L 1-0 Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins W 2-1 Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Home Tanner Bibee Kutter Crawford 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Matt Dermody 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros - Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros - Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres - Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres - Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha

