Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (28-33) on Thursday, June 8, when they clash with Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (31-31) at Progressive Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+120). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.04 ERA) vs Matt Dermody - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 16 out of the 31 games, or 51.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Over the last 10 games, the Guardians have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won 11 of 17 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200) José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+110) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 2nd

