Guardians vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 8
The Cleveland Guardians (28-33) and Boston Red Sox (31-31) play a rubber match on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Matt Dermody.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.04 ERA) vs Dermody - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale
- Civale (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.04, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.075 in three games this season.
- Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Dermody
- Dermody takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 32-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.