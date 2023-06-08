The Cleveland Guardians (28-33) and Boston Red Sox (31-31) play a rubber match on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Matt Dermody.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.04 ERA) vs Dermody - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.04, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.075 in three games this season.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Dermody

Dermody takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

