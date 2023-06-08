Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Naylor -- hitting .471 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Matt Dermody on the mound, on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (50) this season while batting .270 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Naylor is batting .444 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this season (56.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 53), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.3% of his games this year, Naylor has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 53 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Dermody makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 32-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.