Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (.258 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Matt Dermody and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .190 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 39.5% of his games this season (15 of 38), Zunino has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (18.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.9%).
- He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dermody makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 32-year-old southpaw.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.