Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Myles Straw (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Dermody. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .232 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 59 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 30.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (28.1%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Dermody starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 32-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
