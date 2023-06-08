On Thursday, Tyler Nevin (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is batting .114 with a home run and three walks.

Nevin has picked up a hit in three games this year (20.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this year.

Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .182 AVG .000 .308 OBP .143 .455 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 3/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings