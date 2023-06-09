Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Amed Rosario (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has nine doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .232.
- In 58.2% of his games this year (32 of 55), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (21.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, one per game).
- Javier (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), ninth in WHIP (.990), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).
