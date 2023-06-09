Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (36-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (29-33) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 9.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (3-2) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-1).

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Guardians are 4-1-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 17 (53.1%) of those contests.

Cleveland is 17-18 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 231 (3.7 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule