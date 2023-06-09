The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 39 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .358 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 231 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.261 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Logan Allen (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins W 2-1 Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Home Tanner Bibee Kutter Crawford 6/8/2023 Red Sox W 10-3 Home Aaron Civale Matt Dermody 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros - Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros - Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres - Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres - Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres - Away Logan Allen Yu Darvish

