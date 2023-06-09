How to Watch the Guardians vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 39 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .358 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored 231 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.261 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Logan Allen (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Allen has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Kutter Crawford
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Matt Dermody
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
|6/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|J.P. France
|6/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Brandon Bielak
|6/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Joe Musgrove
|6/14/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Wacha
|6/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Yu Darvish
