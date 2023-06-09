Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (36-27) will visit Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (29-33) at Progressive Field on Friday, June 9, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-115). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 2.84 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (3-2, 2.76 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 44 times and won 25, or 56.8%, of those games.

The Astros have a 25-19 record (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 11-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 2nd

