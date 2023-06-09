Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Astros on June 9, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 62 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .267/.333/.474 so far this season.
- Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|3
|3
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 63 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .256/.338/.346 slash line so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Javier Stats
- The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Javier has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), ninth in WHIP (.990), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Angels
|May. 10
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|11
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 59 hits with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 34 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .250/.348/.403 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
