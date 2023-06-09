Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .167 with two walks.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Marisnick has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.083
|.000
|OBP
|.214
|.000
|SLG
|.083
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 19th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.