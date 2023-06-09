Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 13 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while batting .231.
- Bell is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has driven home a run in 25 games this season (44.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (17.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.27).
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, one per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 15th, .990 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
