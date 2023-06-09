On Friday, Josh Naylor (.735 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .277.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Naylor enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .500.

In 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

In 14.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.4% of his games this season, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (27.8%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings