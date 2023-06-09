Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Mike Zunino (hitting .258 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .190.
- Zunino has recorded a hit in 15 of 38 games this year (39.5%), including five multi-hit games (13.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Zunino has driven home a run in seven games this year (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In nine games this season (23.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 15th, .990 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
