Myles Straw -- 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on June 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has nine doubles, two triples and 21 walks while hitting .232.

In 36 of 60 games this year (60.0%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 60 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings