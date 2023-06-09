Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.346) and OPS (.684) this season.
- In 66.1% of his games this year (41 of 62), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 53.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Astros will send Javier (7-1) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), ninth in WHIP (.990), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.