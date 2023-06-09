Friday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (7-3) for the Diamondbacks and Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Tigers have put together a 1-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those matchups).

The Tigers have won in 20, or 38.5%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won 16 of 40 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (212 total, 3.5 per game).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

