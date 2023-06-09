Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.
The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (7-3) for the Diamondbacks and Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-8.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Tigers have put together a 1-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those matchups).
- The Tigers have won in 20, or 38.5%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Detroit has won 16 of 40 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (212 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|@ White Sox
|L 2-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Cease
|June 4
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|L 8-3
|Joey Wentz vs Aaron Nola
|June 6
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|Tyler Alexander vs Taijuan Walker
|June 8
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Tyler Holton vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Merrill Kelly
|June 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Ryne Nelson
|June 11
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Zac Gallen
|June 12
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Charlie Morton
|June 13
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Spencer Strider
|June 14
|Braves
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Mike Soroka
