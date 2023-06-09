Corbin Carroll will lead the charge for the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) on Friday, June 9, when they match up with Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-145). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.21 ERA)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Tigers have won in 20, or 38.5%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 16 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Nick Maton 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

