On Friday, Zach McKinstry (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .265.

McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (33 of 53), with at least two hits seven times (13.2%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (7.5%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 24 games this season (45.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings