On Friday, Zack Short (.393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has a double, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .291.

This year, Short has posted at least one hit in 13 of 24 games (54.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Short has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (six of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once six times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .323 AVG .250 .382 OBP .357 .516 SLG .417 2 XBH 2 2 HR 1 6 RBI 4 5/3 K/BB 10/4 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings