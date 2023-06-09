Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Zack Short (.393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Diamondbacks
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Odds
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has a double, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .291.
- This year, Short has posted at least one hit in 13 of 24 games (54.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (six of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.323
|AVG
|.250
|.382
|OBP
|.357
|.516
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|5/3
|K/BB
|10/4
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.06), 16th in WHIP (1.075), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.