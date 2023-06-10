The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the Astros.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .230 with 10 doubles, four triples, a home run and 14 walks.

Rosario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last games.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.6%).

He has hit a home run in one of 56 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .304 AVG .158 .352 OBP .198 .464 SLG .184 13 XBH 2 1 HR 0 10 RBI 6 25/9 K/BB 27/5 6 SB 2

