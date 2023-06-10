Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the Astros.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .230 with 10 doubles, four triples, a home run and 14 walks.
- Rosario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last games.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 56 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.304
|AVG
|.158
|.352
|OBP
|.198
|.464
|SLG
|.184
|13
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/9
|K/BB
|27/5
|6
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, one per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
