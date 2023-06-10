On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has six doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .173.
  • Ibanez has had a hit in 13 of 32 games this season (40.6%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.160 AVG .188
.176 OBP .235
.260 SLG .333
3 XBH 5
1 HR 1
5 RBI 3
14/1 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
