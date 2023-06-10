Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has six doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .173.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 13 of 32 games this season (40.6%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).
- He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.160
|AVG
|.188
|.176
|OBP
|.235
|.260
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|3
|14/1
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
