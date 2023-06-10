On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .202 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 48.6% of his 37 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (10.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (18.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.128 AVG .258
.241 OBP .333
.191 SLG .484
3 XBH 6
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
20/7 K/BB 22/7
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, one per game).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.