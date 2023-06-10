Guardians vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (36-28) versus the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on June 10.
The probable starters are Triston McKenzie for the Guardians and J.P. France (1-1) for the Astros.
Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 3, Guardians 2.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 13 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 7-6 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 241 (3.8 per game).
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Twins
|W 2-1
|Triston McKenzie vs Joe Ryan
|June 6
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Shane Bieber vs James Paxton
|June 7
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Kutter Crawford
|June 8
|Red Sox
|W 10-3
|Aaron Civale vs Matt Dermody
|June 9
|Astros
|W 10-9
|Logan Allen vs Cristian Javier
|June 10
|Astros
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs J.P. France
|June 11
|Astros
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak
|June 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove
|June 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
|June 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Allen vs Yu Darvish
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Zac Gallen
