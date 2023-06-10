Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (36-28) versus the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on June 10.

The probable starters are Triston McKenzie for the Guardians and J.P. France (1-1) for the Astros.

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 3, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 13 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 7-6 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 241 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule