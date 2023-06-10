How to Watch the Guardians vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan ready for the second of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (40).
- Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.360).
- The Guardians' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.8 runs per game (241 total).
- The Guardians are 25th in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-best mark in the majors.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Triston McKenzie (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his second this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Kutter Crawford
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Matt Dermody
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|W 10-9
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
|6/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|J.P. France
|6/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Brandon Bielak
|6/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Joe Musgrove
|6/14/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Wacha
|6/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Yu Darvish
|6/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Zac Gallen
