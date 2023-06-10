The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan ready for the second of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (40).

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.360).

The Guardians' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.8 runs per game (241 total).

The Guardians are 25th in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-best mark in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Triston McKenzie (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his second this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Twins W 2-1 Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Home Tanner Bibee Kutter Crawford 6/8/2023 Red Sox W 10-3 Home Aaron Civale Matt Dermody 6/9/2023 Astros W 10-9 Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros - Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros - Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres - Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres - Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres - Away Logan Allen Yu Darvish 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Triston McKenzie Zac Gallen

