Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) will host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (36-28) at Progressive Field on Saturday, June 10, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Astros have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (1-1, 3.44 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 32 times and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 2nd

