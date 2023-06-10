The Cleveland Guardians host the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman and others in this contest.

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Triston McKenzie Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

McKenzie Stats

The Guardians' Triston McKenzie will make his second start of the season.

McKenzie Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 4 5.0 1 0 0 10 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 65 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .275/.347/.496 on the season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 9 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 3-for-5 3 3 5 12 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 65 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.337/.348 on the season.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 9 2-for-7 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has put up 60 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .248/.346/.401 slash line on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .272/.345/.438 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

