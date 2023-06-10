Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Astros on June 10, 2023
The Cleveland Guardians host the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman and others in this contest.
Guardians vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Triston McKenzie Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
McKenzie Stats
- The Guardians' Triston McKenzie will make his second start of the season.
McKenzie Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 65 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .275/.347/.496 on the season.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|3
|3
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 65 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .257/.337/.348 on the season.
- Kwan enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|2-for-7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has put up 60 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .248/.346/.401 slash line on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.345/.438 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
