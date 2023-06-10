Jose Ramirez brings a two-game homer streak into the Cleveland Guardians' (30-33) game versus the Houston Astros (36-28) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Progressive Field.

The probable starters are Triston McKenzie for the Guardians and J.P. France (1-1) for the Astros.

Guardians vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs France - HOU (1-1, 3.44 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

The Guardians will send McKenzie to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a run.

He has an ERA of .00, a 10 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .400 in one games this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In six games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

France has registered two quality starts this season.

France is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

