Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick has two walks while batting .136.
- Twice in nine games this year, Marisnick has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
- Marisnick has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|.250
|AVG
|.083
|.250
|OBP
|.214
|.250
|SLG
|.083
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (2-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
