On Saturday, Josh Naylor (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 170 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-7 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

J.P. France TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .277 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Naylor will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 over the course of his last games.

Naylor has had a hit in 32 of 55 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 45.5% of his games this season, Naylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .297 AVG .255 .348 OBP .311 .475 SLG .447 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 19 RBI 26 15/9 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings