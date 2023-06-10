Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Phillies.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Diamondbacks
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .202 with five doubles and 12 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 51.6% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.7% of those games.
- In 31 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 31 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.209
|AVG
|.196
|.314
|OBP
|.262
|.256
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|11/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.