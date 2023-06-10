Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mike Zunino -- hitting .226 with a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .186 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Zunino has gotten a hit in 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%), with multiple hits on five occasions (12.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven home a run in seven games this year (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In nine games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.179
|AVG
|.194
|.258
|OBP
|.306
|.304
|SLG
|.339
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|28/6
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, one per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.