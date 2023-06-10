Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) against the Astros.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 10 doubles, two triples and 21 walks while hitting .240.
- Straw has had a hit in 37 of 61 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).
- In 61 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In nine games this season (14.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season (20 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.202
|AVG
|.273
|.262
|OBP
|.355
|.266
|SLG
|.345
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/8
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|8
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.31 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
