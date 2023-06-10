Spencer Torkelson -- batting .194 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .228.

In 56.7% of his 60 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 60), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 60 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .234 AVG .223 .345 OBP .282 .340 SLG .369 8 XBH 11 1 HR 4 10 RBI 16 24/14 K/BB 34/11 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings