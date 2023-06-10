Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-35) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (2-3) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (3-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Tigers have come up short of covering the runline in the four of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (37.7%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 18 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in baseball scoring 3.6 runs per game (218 total runs).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule