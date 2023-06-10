Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-35) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (2-3) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (3-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Tigers
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Tigers have come up short of covering the runline in the four of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (37.7%) in those games.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 18 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in baseball scoring 3.6 runs per game (218 total runs).
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|L 8-3
|Joey Wentz vs Aaron Nola
|June 6
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|Tyler Alexander vs Taijuan Walker
|June 8
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Tyler Holton vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Michael Lorenzen vs Merrill Kelly
|June 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Ryne Nelson
|June 11
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Zac Gallen
|June 12
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Charlie Morton
|June 13
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Spencer Strider
|June 14
|Braves
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Mike Soroka
|June 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.