The Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) will look to Corbin Carroll when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (26-35) at Comerica Park on Saturday, June 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (2-3, 5.40 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.57 ERA)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 14-6 record (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 20, or 37.7%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 18-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

