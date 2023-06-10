Sportsbooks have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .228/.310/.357 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.360/.388 so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Nelson Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (2-3) for his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Nelson has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 3 4.2 6 3 3 0 4 vs. Rockies May. 29 5.0 8 5 5 1 3 at Phillies May. 23 6.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 17 5.1 1 0 0 6 4 vs. Giants May. 12 4.2 7 4 4 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Boyd's player props with BetMGM.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 66 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .311/.395/.580 so far this season.

Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .476 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 9 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 64 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .276/.342/.474 slash line on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 9 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.